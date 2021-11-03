Libs call on ACT gov to ease venue restrictions

CANBERRA Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee is calling on the ACT government to further ease venue restrictions across the capital.

With vaccination rates approaching 95 per cent in the territory, Ms Lee said it “makes sense” for restrictions, particularly those impacting hospitality and retail venues to be eased, in line with NSW.

“With cross-border travel arrangements now allowing people in Canberra and NSW greater flexibility to move around, the ACT government should further amend restrictions that are impeding our local businesses,” Ms Lee said.

“This includes changing density limits to one person per two square metres indoors and outdoors to apply across all venues which will come into effect in NSW from next Monday.”

Ms Lee said Canberrans have done the “right thing” and should be rewarded with more “freedoms”.

From November 8 there will be no capacity limits for major recreation and entertainment facilities, in NSW, and no limits to the number of visitors in people’s homes.

“Easing restrictions and bringing the ACT in line with NSW will have a big impact on so many businesses that have been doing it very tough for months now,” Shadow minister for business Leanne Castley said.

“We need to give businesses every opportunity during the busy period leading up to Christmas before trade generally slows in January.”