Limousine driver attacked in Casey

A LIMOUSINE driver is in hospital after being attacked in a road rage incident in Casey on Sunday (January 17).

Police believe the driver of a silver Audi sedan assaulted the limousine driver near the Gungahlin Drive intersection at about 6.15 pm.

The alleged attacker is described as a man of Pacific Islander appearance, about 175cm (5’9”) tall and has a light moustache.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the incident that could assist police is urged to contact rime stoppers on 1800 333 000 quoting reference number 6716447 or visit the Crime Stoppers ACT website.