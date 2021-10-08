Lockdown exposes government arrogance, says leader Lee

CANBERRA’S latest nine-week lockdown and the incursion of Delta has exposed Labor and the Greens’ arrogant and complacent governance, Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee told the Assembly today (October 8) in her Budget-in-Reply speech.

“Despite the efforts of the community and our hardworking frontline workers, the lockdown and its economic fallout will leave lasting consequences on business; on families; and on vulnerable Canberrans,” she said, predicting that “many businesses will never reopen; many children are falling behind, and many families are struggling under the poverty line.”

She urged the government to back local businesses to boost confidence, innovation, skills and jobs through and beyond the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, there are Canberra businesses that will not survive this year’s lockdown. When we lose these businesses, we don’t just lose a business; we lose the spirit of entrepreneurship, vision, and everything that represents the blood, sweat and tears that goes into establishing every local business. We lose the heart and soul that goes into starting and growing every local business,” she said.

She said a plan was needed to back businesses to support them through and beyond the lockdown. She called on the government to:

show trust by giving all businesses the opportunity to create covid-safe plans which will allow them greater freedoms to re-commence their operations safely.

The default answer to whether businesses can operate should be ‘yes’ unless it is clearly contrary to clear health advice. It should not be what we have now; a default ‘no’ unless the Chief Minister feels like saying yes.

We need consistency with how our covid-safe restrictions are applied across different sectors and we must have transparency as to why and how these restrictions are informed by the health advice.

The default answer to whether businesses can operate should be ‘yes’ unless it is clearly contrary to clear health advice. It should not be what we have now; a default ‘no’ unless the Chief Minister feels like saying yes. We need consistency with how our covid-safe restrictions are applied across different sectors and we must have transparency as to why and how these restrictions are informed by the health advice. taper ACT government business support to ensure that we do not leave behind local businesses whilst restrictions are still in place and they are not able to trade in a meaningful way.

In the Chief Minister’s own words, we are out of lockdown on the October 15, and yet, we know many restrictions will remain, which will have a huge impact on many, many businesses.

In the Chief Minister’s own words, we are out of lockdown on the October 15, and yet, we know many restrictions will remain, which will have a huge impact on many, many businesses. reduce red tape for business – this should be a constant priority for government, but in the immediate recovery period, reduce red tape and inefficiencies on what businesses need to do to access the support they are eligible for and in accessing the rebates and delays to payments that have been announced.

create a local skills and jobs strategy with industry to outline the key targets for skills and jobs growth across the ACT economy.

review the tax agenda to remove barriers to innovation, investment and entrepreneurialism.

“To all our local businesses that feel forgotten; that feel abandoned; that feel unvalued – know that we have your back and we always will,” Ms Lee said.

“When we first went into lockdown, the Canberra Liberals stood side-by-side with this government. Our first priority was and remains the safety of all Canberrans. We respect and support the health advice that is keeping our community safe. And on behalf of the Canberra Liberals, I again acknowledge and thank everyone on the frontline; everyone who has and is working hard to keep Canberra safe.

The Treasurer on Wednesday attempted to sell his tenth Budget as a “turbo-charged” economic recovery; after 20 years consecutive Labor Budgets, Canberrans will not be fooled. This is a Band-Aid Budget.

She said there was no doubt COVID-19 had put a strain on our health system, as it has on every health system around the world.

“But the most recent ‘cash splash’ by this government to employ additional nurses is too little and too late, “she said.

“This is the government failing to deliver over half of their election commitment to hire more than 200 nurses in the middle of a global pandemic and a COVID-19 outbreak in the ACT. This government has made almost no additional investments in our frontline health staff. Without delivering infrastructure projects on time and on budget, nurses and doctors cannot do their critically important jobs in keeping Canberrans safe.

“This government was unable to manage the health system even before the pandemic. Canberra has been plagued for years by the worst emergency department wait times in the nation, our junior doctors facing the nation’s highest rates of bullying and pay uncertainty, and an overall decline in investment in our health system over the past 10 years.

After 20 years and now with a pandemic on our hands, Canberrans have no confidence that this government will be able to deliver on its promises to improve our hospitals.”

In eduction, Ms Lee said the Canberra Liberals had raised concerns about crumbling infrastructure and overcrowding in schools for years and this Budget did nothing to address the serious issue of hazardous materials in our schools. Nor overcrowding, especially in the inner north.

“Instead, the bulk of the school infrastructure budget is to be spent on expanding Margaret Hendry School – a school that opened just 2 years ago,” she said. “This is a stunning admission of failure on the part of this government to properly plan for our growing school population.”

She said that the Canberra Liberals had fought for years for public housing stock to be brought up to a “liveable standard.”

“Unbelievably this government voted against our call to bring our public housing stock to meet the minimum safety standards,” Ms Lee said. “The pandemic – and the forced lockdowns of some of our most vulnerable Canberrans in houses that are just not fit for quarantine has forced this government to commit $80 million to maintenance, but we know this is once again, a Band-Aid fix; a catch-up to try and patch up the shocking neglect of public housing stock under this government’s watch.”

She said the next 12 months would be an incredibly challenging and important time for Canberra as it makes it way out of this pandemic.

“Canberrans have already shown the depth of our courage and community in the way we have responded to the extraordinary events over the past two years; from bushfires to smoke to hail to a global pandemic,” she said.

“The Canberra we want to see in 12 months’ time is one that will be stronger, more resilient and one that has great hope for a brighter tomorrow. And the Canberra of tomorrow that I see for my daughter and her generation is one where we have shown incredible heart to pull through the toughest of times; where the decisions made by the leaders of today create opportunities for the Canberrans of tomorrow; where we are the city befitting of the national capital and the envy of every other city in the world.”