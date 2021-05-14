Youth club nudges closer to opening 

By
Belinda Strahorn
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
QPRC indoor sports centre to be PCYC’s new base.

PLANS for a long-awaited Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) in Queanbeyan are gaining momentum.

Queanbeyan police, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) and the community are pushing for the popular youth club to be up-and-running by July.

Council will lease the Queanbeyan Indoor Sports Centre (QISC) on Yass Road to the PCYC as it’s hub and an operational committee will also be set up.

PCYC plans to run youth services, including a drop-in-centre, job training and youth at risk programs.

Plans for a Queanbeyan PCYC have been in the pipeline since 2017.

PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said young people in Queanbeyan need a place to access programs and services.

“The local police commanders and the council have campaigned long and hard for this so hopefully we will have a presence in Queanbeyan very soon,” Mr Teakle said.

“What PCYC does is get people active in life, we don’t refuse entry to anyone, our aim is to create a safe place for young people to feel comfortable which in turn helps them reach their potential.”

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleKangaroo cull closes six nature reserves
Next articleMovie review / ‘The Man in the Hat’ (PG)
Belinda Strahorn
Belinda Strahorn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply