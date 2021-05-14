Youth club nudges closer to opening 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PLANS for a long-awaited Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) in Queanbeyan are gaining momentum.

Queanbeyan police, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) and the community are pushing for the popular youth club to be up-and-running by July.

Council will lease the Queanbeyan Indoor Sports Centre (QISC) on Yass Road to the PCYC as it’s hub and an operational committee will also be set up.

PCYC plans to run youth services, including a drop-in-centre, job training and youth at risk programs.

Plans for a Queanbeyan PCYC have been in the pipeline since 2017.

PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said young people in Queanbeyan need a place to access programs and services.

“The local police commanders and the council have campaigned long and hard for this so hopefully we will have a presence in Queanbeyan very soon,” Mr Teakle said.

“What PCYC does is get people active in life, we don’t refuse entry to anyone, our aim is to create a safe place for young people to feel comfortable which in turn helps them reach their potential.”