Long-term friends top national blackball championships

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN an historic win for the ACT, friends Mick Norton and Brendon Smith are the territory’s first players to win the seniors doubles event at the Australian Blackball National Championships.

The duo won the event in Victoria over the weekend, also making them the first players from the territory to win an Australian national seniors title in any form of cue sports, according to ACT Cue Sports founder Long Dang.

Mick and Brendon, who have been friends for about 25 years, took out the title after beating a duo from Queensland, claiming a 5-4 match victory.

Mr Dang described the win as reward for the time and dedication that both Mick and Brendon have put into the game over the years.

Nineteen other players from the ACT entered the tournament, which also saw Ashleigh Smith and Vanessa Nelson finish as runners-up in the womens doubles event.