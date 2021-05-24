Long-term friends top national blackball championships

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Australian blackball champions Mick Norton and Brendon Smith.

IN an historic win for the ACT, friends Mick Norton and Brendon Smith are the territory’s first players to win the seniors doubles event at the Australian Blackball National Championships. 

The duo won the event in Victoria over the weekend, also making them the first players from the territory to win an Australian national seniors title in any form of cue sports, according to ACT Cue Sports founder Long Dang.

Mick and Brendon, who have been friends for about 25 years, took out the title after beating a duo from Queensland, claiming a 5-4 match victory.

Mr Dang described the win as reward for the time and dedication that both Mick and Brendon have put into the game over the years.

Nineteen other players from the ACT entered the tournament, which also saw Ashleigh Smith and Vanessa Nelson finish as runners-up in the womens doubles event.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra Health Services chief resigns
Next articleGovernment survey figures show e-scooter rides are here to stay
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply