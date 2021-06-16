Making an impact with the right venue and food

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Hosting a conference or training session that leaves an impact means having a venue and catering options that leaves an impact. This is a sponsored post.

Whether it needs to have specialised audio and visual capabilities, take place in a beautiful open space or include options for dining and drinks, a great location for an event can make it one that’s remembered.

For all that and more, here’s the “CityNews” guide to the Canberra region’s premier locations for conferences, training sessions and functions.

Hotel’s praised for its issue-free technology

LOCATED in the heart of Queanbeyan and only 15 minutes from the centre of Canberra, the Royal Hotel is the region’s “hidden gem” for functions and conferences, says events and marketing manager Bianca Paquay.

Renovated in late 2018, Bianca says the Royal Hotel features three stylish upstairs rooms that offer flexible options for events.

“The Manhattan Room is our biggest, hosting up to around 80 guests, but we also have the Menzies Room and our smallest and most private is the Beadman Room,” says Bianca.

“All the event spaces flow out into the atrium and courtyard area giving them a stylish and contemporary feel.”

Bianca says all of the rooms feature audio-visual capabilities perfect for conferences and functions.

“The Manhattan Room has nine LED screens that make up one large display that people can plug their own devices right into,” she says.

“There’s also the lectern microphone and handheld microphone options for speaking. One of the biggest comments we get from our feedback says our in-house technology is made problem free.”

And with an upstairs kitchen designed purely for functions, Bianca says the Royal Hotel offers an extensive choice of dining and drinks packages to add flavour to any event being hosted.

Royal Hotel Queanbeyan, 85 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 1444, email functions@royalhotelqbn.com.au or visit royalhotelqbn.com.au

Where the views extend to the mountains

THOROUGHBRED Park offers a relaxing environment with the privacy that each event deserves, says events and membership manager Elizabeth Francis.

“We have a number of rooms available to host a conference or function with sweeping views of the race course through to the Brindabella mountains,” says Elizabeth.

“The Black Opal Room can host 250 people, the Rich Reward Room can host 132 people and the Silks Room can host 240.

“Each room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the race course, private amenities and grandstands.”

The Silks and Rich Rewards Rooms also have their own PA systems with handheld or lectern microphones, large-screen televisions and music capabilities built into the room for no additional cost, she says.

“We can also provide a small handheld PA system suitable for the Black Opal Room along with portable large-screen TV’s,” she says.

Thoroughbred Park is conveniently located along the light rail route, 15 minutes from the city centre. However, Elizabeth says they also have free parking for more than 1200 cars and a large taxi and bus rank available out the front.

“[And] with our private chef there’s a large variety of menus tailored to all types of events and dietaries. Our menu changes with the seasons and can be tailored upon request,” says Elizabeth.

Thoroughbred Park, Randwick Road, Lyneham. Call 6204 0000 or visit thoroughbredpark.com.au

Estate turns any event into a reality

WHEN hosting an event at Pialligo Estate, events are only limited by people’s imaginations, says corporate sales manager Saral Ghimire.

Located on one of Canberra’s first working farm properties with a backdrop of the Parliamentary Triangle, Saral says Pialligo Estate offers guests beautiful views and a totally unique conference or function experience.

“We have a few different event spaces that can cater for small groups of 10 people all the way through to 200 people. Our large open spaces can be set up for 1000 or 2000 people,” says Saral.

“We are located 15 minutes away from the city but we are right next to the airport making it a great destination for business travellers coming for meetings and conferences.”

Saral says the experienced events team can make anyone’s vision for an event a reality with Pialligo Estate’s flexible range of packages and options.

“Our seasonal menus are driven by our ‘paddock to plate experience’,” says Saral.

“That includes wine from our vineyard, greens and veggies from our markets and smoked meat from our Pialligo Estate Smokehouse.

“It’s an organic, fresh and different dining experience that brings guests out of those four walls and gets them closer to the surrounding nature.”

Pialligo Estate, 18 Kallaroo Road, Pialligo. Call 6247 6060 or visit pialligoestate.com.au

Options that are perfect for training

ONLY a few hundred metres from both the Canberra Centre and the Convention Centre, Crowne Plaza offers conference and training facilities right in the middle of the city, says director of sales and marketing Tim Bruen.

“The hotel is right next to Glebe Park so guests can get that relaxing feeling of being close to nature even though they’re in the CBD,” says Tim.

“There’s eight rooms perfect for workshop style events with boardroom or video conferencing options.

“We have rooms great for one to 10 people and rooms ideal for that 12-25 number, and a couple of our bigger spaces can accommodate up to 60 people, cabaret style.”

Tim says that Crowne Plaza is focused on prioritising the safety of guests.

“We have our IHG safe promise, which involves globally mandated covid-safe meeting practices,” he says.

“We strive to ensure people have confidence they’re in a safe environment, whether they’re meeting or staying with us.”

Tim says it’s the feedback that Crowne Plaza gets from clients that most reflects the quality of the function spaces available.

For example, he says a review from Interaction Consulting Group called them “true partners” with “venue options perfect for hosting training events”.

Crowne Plaza Canberra, 1 Binara Street, Canberra. Call 6274 5500 or visit canberra.crowneplaza.com