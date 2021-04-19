Man allegedly assaults, acts indecently to women in Gungahlin

A MAN allegedly assaulted one woman and acted indecently without consent towards another woman in Gungahlin in April. 

The Gungahlin man, 31, was arrested yesterday evening (April 18) after he allegedly assaulted the woman in a Gungahlin shop on Monday, April 5, and committed an act of indecency on a different woman in a Gungahlin supermarket on Saturday (April 17) morning.

Investigations revealed the same man was believed responsible for both incidents.

He will face charges in the ACT Magistrates Court.

