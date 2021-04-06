Man allegedly threatened cops with meat cleaver

A MAN allegedly raised a meat cleaver – attached to a red pole – “threateningly” above his shoulder before making verbal threats towards police officers yesterday (April 5). 

Before the threats were made, the man, a 23-year-old, was walking in Belconnen with another man when police spotted him carrying what appeared to be a 120cm long red pole.

Police allege they followed the men to an apartment and made requests to talk to the 23-year-old.

The man allegedly made verbal threats and ran into the apartment.

Not long after he came back out, which is when he threatened police with the meat cleaver.

The man, who was breaching bail conditions, was tasered and arrested.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with possessing an offensive weapon with intent and assaulting a frontline community service worker.

