A GREENWAY man allegedly attempted to get out of child abuse material charges by trying to turn off the power to his house yesterday (January 13).

The 67-year-old made the attempt when police were searching his home.

Police found a number of indecent images and videos on the man’s computer and hard drive.

The man was bailed and faces charges at the ACT Magistrates Court in February.