Man ‘critical’ after suspected altercation at Mt Ainslie

A MAN is in hospital with critical injuries after a suspected altercation at the Mt Ainslie lookout last night (June 3).
The man, a 26-year-old, was found lying on the road by a friend.
Police arrived at the scene at about 11.40pm and the man was taken to Canberra Hospital.
Several people are assisting police with enquiries.
ACT police is encouraging anyone else who may have information to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6815364.