Man ‘critical’ after suspected altercation at Mt Ainslie

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN is in hospital with critical injuries after a suspected altercation at the Mt Ainslie lookout last night (June 3).

The man, a 26-year-old, was found lying on the road by a friend.

Police arrived at the scene at about 11.40pm and the man was taken to Canberra Hospital.

Several people are assisting police with enquiries.

ACT police is encouraging anyone else who may have information to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6815364. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFestive atmosphere for an affectionate farewell
Next articleAn amiable comedy that’s a winner all the way
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply