Man defaces cop cars in ‘brazen’ graffiti attacks

AN O’Connor man has been caught after “brazenly” defacing police vehicles as part of a six-month graffiti spree last year.

Between May and October, the 39-year-old man also allegedly vandalised light rail vehicles, the Sydney Building in Civic, as well as other sites in Dickson, Civic and O’Connor.

Having often done them in “full view” of the public, the man was spotted photographing his “tags” on his mobile phone after the incidents, according Inspector Rachel Hutka, who is the officer in charge of Gungahlin Police Station.

Troubled by the “brazen nature” of the acts, Insp Hutka says they amount to property damage, which is a criminal offence, and incur significant costs involved in the clean-up process.

The man will face seven charges when he appears before the ACT Magistrates Court, such as defacing a Commonwealth premises, damaging property and defacing public property.