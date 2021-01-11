Man defaces cop cars in ‘brazen’ graffiti attacks

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
An O’Connor man has been charged after vandalising police and light rail vehicles.

AN O’Connor man has been caught after “brazenly” defacing police vehicles as part of a six-month graffiti spree last year.

Between May and October, the 39-year-old man also allegedly vandalised light rail vehicles, the Sydney Building in Civic, as well as other sites in Dickson, Civic and O’Connor. 

Having often done them in “full view” of the public, the man was spotted photographing his “tags” on his mobile phone after the incidents, according Inspector Rachel Hutka, who is the officer in charge of Gungahlin Police Station. 

Troubled by the “brazen nature” of the acts, Insp Hutka says they amount to property damage, which is a criminal offence, and incur significant costs involved in the clean-up process. 

The man will face seven charges when he appears before the ACT Magistrates Court, such as defacing a Commonwealth premises, damaging property and defacing public property. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleE-scooters open the way for concrete mixers?
Next articleStreets turn into a scene from ‘Fast and Furious’ 
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply