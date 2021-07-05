Man dies at Batemans Bay beach

A MAN died after being pulled out of a beach at Batemans Bay this afternoon (July 5). 

Just before 1pm, emergency services were called to Surf Beach following reports a man and a child were missing in the water.

Following a search, a man, aged 48, and a girl, aged 9, were pulled from the ocean by Surf Lifesaving NSW near Surf Beach.

NSW Ambulance paramedics performed CPR on the unresponsive man, however, he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The girl was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

