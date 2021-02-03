Man allegedly threatens to kill pregnant woman

By
CityNews
-
Martin Phillips.

A 35-YEAR-OLD Scullin man has been charged with number of serious charges, including threat to kill and forcible confinement.

Martin Phillips will face a total of 12 charges related to offences police allege he committed while he was on bail and involving a 20-year-old woman, who is pregnant.

Mr Phillips was arrested and placed in custody following a manhunt earlier on Tuesday (February 2).

Police opposed bail when he appeared at the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police will allege that at around 5am on Monday, January 25, Mr Phillips assaulted a woman at a residence in Macgregor.

Six days later around 10.30am on Sunday, January 31, police received a report the offender was allegedly holding the woman against her will at the Macgregor residence.

Police were also advised that he assaulted and threatened to kill the woman a number of times.

Police attended the location and spoke with a number of people present.

They obtained statements from a number of people, which alleged further offences by the accused.

With the safety of the victim paramount, police also helped the woman to a safe location.

An arrest warrant was out for Mr Phillips on Monday and following an investigative search, he was arrested the next day at a residence in Melba about 2.45pm.

Mr Philips was charged with three counts of reckless threat to kill a person, three counts of assault actual bodily harm on a pregnant woman, two counts of forcible confinement, and single counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally wound, possess offensive weapon with intent and minor theft.

 

