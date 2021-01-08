Man faces court over unsolicited pornography allegations

A MAN who filmed himself engaging in sex and uploaded the film to a pornographic website has been arrested.

Police charged the 26-year-old on Thursday (January 7) with distributing intimate images without consent.

The accused man filmed the sexual act without the victim’s knowledge or consent on July 24 last year.

The victim reported the matter to ACT police on September 5 after allegedly discovering the footage on a pornography website.

The video has since been removed by the website administrators.

The man is facing the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.

