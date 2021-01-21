Man forever banned from driving in NSW and the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NSW police have disqualified a Canberra man from driving for life in NSW and the ACT after allegedly causing a serious head-on crash in December.

The man, a 33-year-old, was extradited from the ACT today (January 21), more than a month after the crash, which put four people in hospital with serious injuries.

He was driving with one other passenger – a man – when he failed to “negotiate” a right-hand turn and crashed directly into another car, which had two women in it, at about 8.45 am December 16.

Emergency services were called to Gundaroo Road at Gunning following reports that two Mazda 3 sedans had collided.

He was today taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where he was charged with multiple accounts of negligent and dangerous driving, causing bodily harm in charge of a motor vehicle and not keeping left on the dividing line.

He was refused bail to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court.

Inquiries continue.