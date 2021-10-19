Man in stolen Merc runs amok in Turner

AN 18-year-old, disqualified male driver on bail is facing nine charges including driving dangerously, driving at a police vehicle, damaging a police vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and possessing a drug of dependence after being arrested in Turner last night (October 19).

At about 6pm police spotted a Mercedes CLA43, reported stolen on Monday, in Forbes Street. Police say they stationed vehicles at each end of the street and will allege to the ACT Magistrates Court the man drove on to the footpath, narrowly missing several parked cars and police officers standing nearby.

They will further allege he then drove back on to the road at high speed at the intersection of Forbes Street and Condamine Street, narrowly missing a police vehicle.

Police deployed tyre-deflation devices before the man allegedly accelerated at high speed and drove at the police vehicle.

He was arrested and during a search of the vehicle, officers located a bag suspected of containing methamphetamine. The substance has been sent to the government Analytical Laboratory for assessment.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.