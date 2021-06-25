Man injured in shopping-centre scuffle

CityNews
A 22-year-old Isabella Plains man has received minor injuries to his face and hand as a result of an alleged assault at the South.Point shopping centre in Greenway.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident involving two men aged in their twenties and occurred outside the Rebel Sport store on the ground level of the shopping centre at around 11.45am, on Wednesday (June 23).

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the altercation, or who may have been in the area at the time and has information.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

