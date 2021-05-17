Man left in bushes after being hit by a car

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PEDESTRIAN crossing a street in Bruce was allegedly struck by a black Mercedes, which saw him hit the car bonnet and then land in nearby bushes on Saturday (May 15) night.

The man was hit between 6pm and 7pm on Eardley Street.

Sometime later a group of people assisted him and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police would like to speak to the group that assisted him and anyone that may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone that has information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6800491.