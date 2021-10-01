Man on drug and bail breach charges faces court

A Phillip man on bail for drug and weapon offences is facing court.
Police arrested the 29-year-old man yesterday (September 30) after searching a residence in Phillip where the man was allegedly living in breach of bail conditions granted in July.
Drug paraphernalia, suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, weapons and ammunition were found at the home.
The man was charged with possessing a drug of dependence for sale, possessing a prohibited substance, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition, and breach of bail.
He faces the ACT Magistrates Court today (October 1).
