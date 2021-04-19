Man robs animal shelter in Weston

POLICE have released footage of a man that allegedly robbed the cat boarding house at RSPCA ACT in Weston early on Saturday (April 17). 

The man, who has a mullet hairstyle and walks unsteadily, is believed to have robbed the facility on Kirkpatrick Street at about 2.40am.

Police want to identify and speak to the man in relation to an incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6777636.

