Man seriously assaulted in Dickson

A 30-year-old man needed medical treatment after being assaulted by two men in Dickson Thursday (February 4).
Police are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage of the serious assault, which took place at the intersection of Antill Street and Northbourne Avenue, Dickson.
The two assailants are believed to have fled in a silver Ford Falcon and green Hyundai sedan.
Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.