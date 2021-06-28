Man shot in leg at Bonner home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was shot in the leg when at least two people attempted to break into a Bonner home last night (June 27).

At about 5.45pm the offenders attempted to get into the home on Roy Marika Street.

After a short struggle, a shot was fired by one of the offenders which struck the occupant in the leg. The offenders then fled the location.

The man suffered a minor wound and was taken to hospital.

Police believe nearby residents and people walking in the street before the incident may have information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6834318.