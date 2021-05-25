Man stabbed in brawl outside Kmart Queanbeyan

A MAN and a teenager were taken to hospital following a stabbing during an alleged brawl outside of Kmart in Queanbeyan yesterday (May 25).

Emergency services were called to Morisset Street at about 3pm following reports of the brawl involving the man and teenager, and two women.

Paramedics found the man, a 39-year-old, with stab wounds to his stomach and the teenager, 17-year-old boy, with cuts to his hands.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition and the teenager has since been released.

The women, aged 19 and 36, are known to the man and teenager, and were arrested at the scene, charged with affray.

They will appear before the Queanbeyan Local Court next month.

Investigations are ongoing.

