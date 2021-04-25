Man stabbed outside Civic nightclub

A MAN was stabbed in the stomach outside a nightclub in Petrie Plaza, Civic, early this morning (April 25). 

At about 2.55am police received a report of a disturbance and arrived to discover a man with a stab wound to the stomach.

At about 3.25am a 21-year-old man was taken into custody and he is helping police with their enquiries.

The stabbed man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police have spoken to several witnesses and say it’s likely other people in the area at the time will have information that may help the investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or captured video of it should call the police on 131444.

Other arrests in Civic overnight include:

  • A 33-year-old Kaleen woman for breach of the peace.
  • A 20-year-old Gilmore man for assaulting a frontline community service provider.
  • A 22-year-old Blue Haven (NSW) man for obstructing/resisting a territory public official.
  • A 21-year-old Kaleen man for resisting a territory public official.
  • A 15-year-old girl for two counts of assaulting a frontline community service provider.

 

