Man allegedly targeted in Palmerston shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot in what police believe was a targeted shooting in Palmerston yesterday (May 27). 

Police received reports of the shooting at Bendora Crescent at about 2.15pm.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also received reports that a vehicle was being driven erratically around Palmerston, and that people were running along streets and jumping fences. One of them was reportedly carrying a firearm.

Investigations are ongoing but police say there is no threat to the wider community.

At this time, police do not believe criminal gangs were involved.

Police are seeking witnesses, CCTV and dash-cam footage from the Palmerston area that captured any suspicious activity on Thursday afternoon. Anyone with such information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6809344.

