Man wanted for committing indecent act in Civic

POLICE have released a face-fit image of a man who allegedly committed an act of indecency at the Canberra Centre last month.

The incident occurred at about 5pm, Thursday, January 28, and after an “extensive investigation”, police are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the man.

He is described as Caucasian, about 183cm (6’) tall, with brown eyes and brown hair described as short on the side and scruffy on top.

At the time of the incident he had a short beard, smelt like nicotine and was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognises this man, or has information that could assist police, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6732664.

