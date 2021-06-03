Man went missing from Canberra Hospital

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Have you seen Julius?

POLICE and emergency service personnel are searching the area around Canberra Hospital after a man that needs medical care went missing early yesterday (June 3) morning. 

In initially police believed the man, Julius Gheude (also known as Roger), would be wearing a hospital gown with no socks or shoes, however, after examining CCTV footage, they say he exited the hospital wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts and tan shoes

The 57-year-old is not very mobile and police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Julius is urged to contact 131 444 quoting reference number P1928595.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExtended lockdown forces PM to offer financial aid
Next articleFestive atmosphere for an affectionate farewell
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply