Man went missing from Canberra Hospital

POLICE and emergency service personnel are searching the area around Canberra Hospital after a man that needs medical care went missing early yesterday (June 3) morning.

In initially police believed the man, Julius Gheude (also known as Roger), would be wearing a hospital gown with no socks or shoes, however, after examining CCTV footage, they say he exited the hospital wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts and tan shoes

The 57-year-old is not very mobile and police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Julius is urged to contact 131 444 quoting reference number P1928595.