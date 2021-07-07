Mask mandate ends Friday night

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM 11.59pm Friday, it will no longer be mandatory for Canberrans to wear masks in the ACT, however, they will still be “encouraged” in crowded areas.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr made the announcement this afternoon (July 7), saying that ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman made the recommendation after she thoroughly assessed the current situation in the territory and in greater Sydney.

In line with the NSW government extension of the stay-at-home requirement for greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour, ACT Health will be extending the ACT stay-at-home order for people coming to the ACT from these areas of NSW, until at least 11.59pm on Friday 16 July 2021.

Mr Barr said the decision was made because the greater risk period had passed with limited movement being made between Canberra and greater Sydney.

Masks will still be encouraged to be worn in crowded areas such as supermarkets and public transport, and where people will be around people for a prolonged period of time, the chief minister said.

“The message to everyone here is to use your common sense, assume that there is still a level of risk, it’s lower than two weeks ago but there still is a level of risk,” he said.

“The greatest risk period has passed but there still remains a risk.”

For people quick to pack away their reusable masks, Mr Barr said to hang on to them because people may still need to use them when travelling to regional NSW, including Queanbeyan or Jerrabomberra — “just over the border”.

The chief minister also used the announcement to comment on his thoughts on there being no COVID-19 cases in the ACT since the NSW outbreak.

“I thought this was the set of circumstances [where we would see cases],” he said.

“Twenty-five thousand people declared they were in the Sydney area. The risk was as high as it’s been in 2021.

“Canberra has done incredibly well. I am pleasantly surprised.”

Mr Barr said he believes the lack of cases are due to a combination of good management and good luck.

“Luck can change though,” he said.

Currently there are about 6400 people still abiding to stay-at-home orders, there have been about 10,000 tests done in 10 days, 50 people are in quarantine due to close contact, and about 60 people are in isolation after coming into Canberra from overseas — largely diplomats.

There has been no covid detected in Canberra’s sewerage system and today, ACT government covid vaccine facilities administered their 10,000th AstraZeneca vaccination.