Masseur faces two sex charges

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent for alleged separate incidents in February 2020 and last Friday (October 15).
Detectives allege the man assaulted the two women while he was providing massage services at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Phillip.
The maximum penalty for sexual intercourse without consent is 12 years imprisonment.
