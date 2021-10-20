Medical centre identified as covid affected

HEALTHFOUNT Medical Centre in Macquarie has been added to the casual contact covid exposure list in the past 24 hours.

The new close contact sites include:

HealthFount Medical Centre, 5 Macquarie Place, Macquarie, 9.25am to 11.15am, October 15.

HealthFount Medical Centre, 5 Macquarie Place, Macquarie, 3.20pm to 4.20pm, October 15.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.