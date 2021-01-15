‘Milestone’: Over 150,000 negative covid tests recorded

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA has reached a milestone in coronavirus testing, according to ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman who says more than 150,000 negative covid test results have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Today’s (January 15) 150,491 milestone comes days after almost 5000 Canberra residents, in quarantine after returning from greater Brisbane, were allowed to end their quarantine early on Monday.

They were followed by travellers from the Central Coast, Wollongong and areas of greater Sydney which were removed from the list of affected areas on Tuesday.

However, travel restrictions still apply until January 19 for anyone returning from 11 Sydney areas. Canberra residents are urged not to travel to restricted areas and must quarantine upon return, while any NSW resident travelling from those areas is not legally permitted to enter the ACT without a valid exemption, according to a public health direction put in place by Dr Coleman.

The 11 affected areas include the Northern Beaches, Blacktown (city), Burwood, Canada Bay (city), Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield (city), Inner West, Liverpool (city), Parramatta (city) and Strathfield municipality.

Residents returning from Brisbane are still being asked by ACT Health to monitor the Queensland Health website for updates.

Dr Coleman is also urging any Canberran to still get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

“Although we currently don’t have any active cases, we need to continue to get tested – it’s our best surveillance tool against the virus,” says Dr Coleman.