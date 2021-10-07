Millions invested in making ACT schools covid-safe

ALMOST $6 million is being invested in ACT schools and early childhood education and care services to support the safe return of students and staff to on campus learning in term 4.

As schools prepare for this return, the ACT government will spend $5.7 million to put in place a number of practical health and safety measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

These are in line with the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee advice and the Chief Health Officer’s Health Guidelines for Schools and Early Childhood Education Services (including OSHC).

The measures include:

$2.9 million to improve ventilation in ACT public schools. This includes building works, CO2 monitoring, increased maintenance for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and an anticipated increase in electricity bills.

$1.5 million for additional relief teaching hours to support public schools to implement these covid-safe measures, including covering staff absences and enabling staggered breaks.

$688,000 to buy additional masks and hand sanitiser for public schools, early childhood education and care services and for low fee paying non-government schools.

$500,000 for additional shade structures in ACT public schools. This will support schools to maximise use of outdoor learning spaces.

Two additional senior psychologists to provide online counselling and support for ACT public school students.

The ACT government is also continuing to work with the Catholic and independent school sectors on how it can support their infrastructure needs for a covid-safe return to on-campus learning.