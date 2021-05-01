Ministers agree to change building code for better accessibility

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NATIONAL national meeting of building ministers on Friday (April 30) has agreed to reform to the National Construction Code, with all new homes built across Australia to include minimum accessibility standards.

Housing ACT tenant Dianne Corcoran demonstrates the difficulty she has getting out of her front door. Photo: Danielle Nohra

The majority of ministers agreed to include minimum accessibility standards for residential housing and apartments in the National Construction Code 2022 based on the Livable Housing Design Guidelines silver standards.

ACT Minister for Sustainable Building and Construction Rebecca Vassarotti said: “Modest but significant changes will mean housing built in the future will better meet needs. This is important not only for people with disabilities, mobility issues, or who are ageing. This reform is for all of us.

“This reform has come after the work of advocates over decades who have raised issues and highlighted the failure of housing stock to meet community needs. Progressive jurisdictions have come together to achieve this reform.

“Over the past 10 years we have tried voluntary guidelines, which have failed. Mandatory standards will result in significant and lasting benefit to Australians who need access to homes with accessible features.

“These are minimum standards but this is a start of a journey of ensuring universal design in all homes.

“We will ensure that industry is supported through these changes and I assure them there will be sufficient time between the introduction of these new standards, giving them time to prepare and adapt.”

Craig Wallace, ACTCOSS head of policy,said: The ACT has been a leader on this and came out early in support. It’s important to acknowledge the work of the late Sue Salthouse – we lead various campaigns together for universal design in Canberra since the 1990s.

“While the next steps are for the states and territories, this is a gamechanger and means that a lack of regulation can no longer be cited as an excuse for not getting on with the job of building homes that are adaptable and fit for purpose for the millions of Australians with disabilities and older people who need housing that can adjust to their needs.”

Housing tenant trapped in a wheelchair nightmare

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolice bring one-night burglary spree to an end
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply