NewsArchivePolice Missing man found dead By CityNews - March 24, 2021 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Missing man Rian Minnis… found dead. A MAN that’s been missing since January has been found dead. Rian Minnis, 36, went missing on January 14. At this time, police say his death is not suspicious. Have you seen Rian? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)