Missing Michael hasn’t been seen for three years

IN early 2018, Canberra man Michael Ketley said he was headed to northern NSW or Queensland “for a change”. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Michael, 64, was last seen on his bicycle leaving a house in Hawker in January 2018.

Police say it is not out of character for Michael – described as Caucasian, about 180cm (6’) tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build – to be uncontactable for long periods, and was reported missing by family in December.

Since receiving the report, police say they’ve conducted significant enquiries but have been unable to locate Michael.

Police hold concerns for Michael’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Michael is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6695252.