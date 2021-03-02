Missing Michael hasn’t been seen for three years

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Have you seen Michael Ketley?

IN early 2018, Canberra man Michael Ketley said he was headed to northern NSW or Queensland “for a change”. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. 

Michael, 64, was last seen on his bicycle leaving a house in Hawker in January 2018.

Police say it is not out of character for Michael – described as Caucasian, about 180cm (6’) tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build – to be uncontactable for long periods, and was reported missing by family in December.

Since receiving the report, police say they’ve conducted significant enquiries but have been unable to locate Michael.

Police hold concerns for Michael’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Michael is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6695252.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTaxpayers to cover Gungahlin pool compensation
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply