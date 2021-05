Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOURTEEN-year-old Sabrina Pye has not been seen or heard from since May 11 and police hold concerns for her welfare.

Last seen in Ainslie, Sabrina is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm (5’1”) tall, with shoulder-length, brown hair and of a medium build.

She is also known as Sabrina Faucett and people may know her by this name.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Sabrina is urged to call 131444.