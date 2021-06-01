MLA wants Canberra to ‘divorce Parliament House’ 

LABOR MLA Dr Marisa Paterson is calling on Canberra to “divorce Parliament House” and explore becoming a “national park city” instead.

Dismayed by images of Parliament House being used nationally and internationally to highlight Canberra after it was named the world’s most sustainable city, the Labor backbencher plans to call on the Labor/Greens led ACT government to challenge this image, saying Canberra is more than Parliament House. 

“The policies and actions that contribute to our sustainability do not arise from federal politics or from the house on the hill, they arise from the great work undertaken by the ACT government, and by local businesses, organisations and individuals,” she says. 

“Seeking to become a national park city would reposition Canberra and provide opportunity to sing the praises and celebrate all that Canberra has to offer as a city in the landscape, where people and nature are intertwined.” 

Currently London is the world’s only national park city, which is a city that provides a framework, vision and narrative where government, business, not-for profit and the community come together to achieve shared goals towards clean air, green spaces, outdoor recreation, health and wellbeing, wildlife and habitat protection, and sustainable initiatives, activities and projects. 

Ms Paterson believes that Canberra offers an unparalleled intersect between urban living and natural environments, which is why it should be a national park city, and should be celebrated for this. 

