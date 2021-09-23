Moderna vaccine is now available in the ACT

THE Moderna vaccine has arrived in the ACT and is available in “significant quantities” at pharmacies, according to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“It’s available right now for people who aren’t vaccinated,” Mr Barr said.

“Canberrans aged 12 to 59 are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine, so if you jump online now you may be able to get a booking today.

“Jump online, make a booking, we need you to get vaccinated.”

His comments come as ACT Health revealed that more than 81 per cent of the ACT population have received their first vaccine and about 56 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that the ACT would not ease restrictions until the territory hits vaccination milestones of 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

It is not yet clear what restrictions will look like when Canberra reaches both of these milestones.