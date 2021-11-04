‘Monumental’ effort brings home house of the year

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with some of the winners of the Master Builders Association awards, who are passionate about showcasing their award-winning projects, ideas and skills with the ACT region.

The 2021 Master Builders and Asset Construction Hire House of the Year is a property in Forrest delivered by Manteena Residential, Architects Ring & Associates and The Dept. of Design.

The layout pays homage to aeronautical engineering with the home separated into four wings: the living zone, the office, the double-height entry and the sleeping zone.

It also includes an expansive “Lego Room”, a carefully planned space that required lighting and display cabinetry.

The Master Builders Association describes the home as “the perfect hub of relaxation, studious endeavours, entertainment and creative pursuits”.

“It was a monumental undertaking, and it really is a credit to their level of professionalism that they were able to execute this cohesive design and build,” said Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins.

“In my time at Master Builders ACT, I can honestly say I have never seen a room like the Lego Room in this home.

“It’s a testament to our members that they work with their clients so well, that they can deliver these unique elements in a creative and functional way.”

More information at mba.org.au/publications/awards-magazines

Airport-inspired home takes off

RESIDENTIAL operations manager of Manteena Danny Agnello says he and the team are “honoured and proud” to have won House of the Year at the 2021 Master Builders Awards.

“It was a massive effort from everyone involved, all the designers, tradies, contractors. It’s great to be recognised for all that hard work,” says Danny.

“There was just so much time and energy poured into every detail, we really tried to push the envelope on what you can do in a home.”

Spanning more than 2000sqm on a 4900sqm heritage block in the heart of Forrest, Danny says the home’s intricate design philosophy allowed the design team to take full advantage of the site.

“The idea of the wings similar to an airport allowed the creation of zones within the house,” he says.

“The living zone, the office, the double-height entry, the sleeping zone; these wings allowed for solar penetration, cross-flow ventilation, light and views for all rooms.”

According to Danny, all spaces of the house were designed to incorporate garden views that were placed between the wings.

He also believes Manteena’s dedicated efforts to make the house as sustainable as possible is what helped them secure the win.

“Sustainability is a big part in building and the more sustainable we can make things the better it is for everyone,” he says.

“The house’s 66 kilowatts of solar on the roof and 90,000 litre underground rainwater tank helped achieve this result and we’re in talks with the owners on how we can make it even more sustainable.”

Manteena, 84 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 7033 or visit manteena.com.au

‘The Veuve’ wins display home prize

MCDONALD Jones Homes’ “The Veuve”, at Googong, has been recognised as the best Display Home in the $500,000 or less category at the ACT’s Master Builders Awards.

The four-bedroom, single-storey home also proved popular with the public, being recognised as a finalist in the people’s choice award.

McDonald Jones Homes ACT regional manager Jason Bisa said the Veuve’s fabulous living space and connectivity for family interaction is a winning combination.

“The Veuve’s functional layout provides fabulous common and private spaces giving everybody in the family a place to relax,” said Mr Bisa.

“The large alfresco area is also a major attraction to customers.

“The house with a round hole in the wall, as it’s affectionately known, is impressive but not expensive and I think that’s what ticks all the boxes for a growing family and why it was a people’s choice finalist.”

The McDonald Jones Homes’ team are already gearing up for next year’s awards with two new display homes under construction in Whitlam; a classic single-level design with the popular Hamptons’ style and a modern design, perfect for multi-generational living.

McDonald Jones Homes, AXS Business Centre, Level 1, Building 2, cnr Gladstone and Tennant streets, Fyshwick. Call 1300 555382 or visit mcdonaldjoneshomes.com.au

High quality meets high expectations

TONY Storey, residential project manager at Capital Veneering, says they are proud to have won two Master Builders awards: Bathroom Project more than $30,000 and Kitchen Project more than $100,000 that were both a part of the 2021 House of the Year.

“This was a result of a joint submission involving Manteena Residential, Architects Ring & Associates and The Dept. of Design,” he says.

Capital Veneering has been around for nearly 22 years, but it has “several hundred years of combined knowledge in highly skilled administrators, detailers, project managers, cabinet makers and joiners,” says Tony.

“The kitchen cabinetry was polyurethane painted with a splash of Tasmanian Blackwood timber and [made] extensive use of caesarstone benchtops and splashbacks.

“The bathroom has walnut Eveneer cabinetry, Caesarstone benchtop, halo light mirror and extensive wall and island cladding in Maximum porcelain.”

Tony says it’s Capital Veneering’s ability to interpret the designer’s intent and produce a high-quality product that meets with builders, designers and the owner’s high expectations that makes them stand out against competitors.

“Capital Veneering prides itself on producing high-end, top-quality residential fit-outs and is also a major player in commercial projects,” says Tony.

Capital Veneering, Unit 3-4, 67-71 Bayldon Road, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 1557, email info@capitalveneering.com.au or visit capitalveneering.com.au

Display winner’s ‘innovative and unique’ design

REGAL Homes has won the Master Builders award for Best Display Home more than $500,000 with an “innovative and unique” property in Coombs.

“Rather than just putting the house on the block, we really designed it to try to take advantage of the surrounding scenery,” says Regal Homes’ managing director Natasha Stoka.

“We designed the home specifically for the block it was on so that it could capture the views of the Molonglo Valley, Telstra Tower and the Arboretum.”

Natasha says that with so many people working from home in recent times, the team were inspired to give the project a “resort styled” atmosphere.

“It’s a new style for Canberra. We tried to be a bit inventive with our vision in giving people the feel of a resort right at home,” she says.

Natasha believes the house’s innovative use of materials helped it secure the win, especially given that it was designed to reflect a low-cost energy environment.

“I’m really proud of our entire team. This is a result of 18 months of hard work,” she says.

“I want to thank all the amazing people that contributed.”

While excited about the win, Natasha says Regal Homes is already on to some of its next big projects, with country display homes being worked on in Bungendore and Murrumbatemen.

Regal Homes, Unit 9, 41-45 Tennant Street, Fyshwick. Call 6239 2360 or 0448 801766, visit regalhomes.com.au or search Regal Homes on Facebook or Instagram.

Double win for bathroom and kitchen

NOT only did Manteena’s home in Forrest win House of the Year at the 2021 Master Builders Awards, but the property also took out the prizes for a Kitchen Project more than $100,000 and a Bathroom Project more than $30,000.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home and this one has everything you could ask for,” says Manteena residential operations manager Danny Agnello.

“There are dual cooking areas, multiple dishwashers, entertaining spaces, double-stacked island benches, plenty of fridge space and a whole butler’s pantry as well.

A joint submission involving Manteena Residential, Architects Ring & Associates, The Dept. of Design and Capital Veneering, Danny says it was “amazing” to have won awards for the kitchen and bathroom.

“The bathroom’s design brief was to make it feel like a five-star hotel and a key part of the project was to create an immersive shower experience,” says Danny.

“There was a lot of time that went into every element, even selecting the shower heads included months of research.

“There was just so much dedication poured into every detail and I think that’s what makes a difference at the end of the day.”

Manteena, 84 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 0423 608793 or 6280 7033 or visit manteena.com.au

Indigenous business is ‘honoured’ to win safety award

JOHN Paul Janke, co-owner of Rork Projects, says they are honoured to be the only indigenous business to win a Master Builders award this year.

The construction company won the excellence award for Work Health and Safety Commercial.

“This award recognised our first-class safety and systems practices, but also our collaborative and accountable team approach to safety,” says John.

The award was given to Rork Projects for its covid management plan and response for the Westpac corporate office fitout, Civic Quarter.

“We couldn’t afford to wait. Through our COVID-19 management plan we effectively anticipated government requirements to establish an industry-leading management plan,” says John.

As an indigenous business, John says Rork Projects are dedicated to supporting the continued growth of the indigenous business sector, wherever possible.

“On this project, we engaged other indigenous businesses,” he says.

“All glass partitioning incorporated indigenous artwork by local Ngunnawal artist Lynnice Church.”

Rork Projects, Unit 13, 3-5 Phipps Close, Deakin. Call 6282 9144, visit rorkprojects.com.au or search Rork Projects on Facebook and Instagram.

Constructors relish the rewards for hard work

HUON is an industry-leading civil engineering construction business in the region and has been operating for more than 17 years, says chief estimator Bojan Knezevic.

Bojan says that winning three Master Builders Awards was a special moment for the team and reflects on their hard work in delivering unique, multi-disciplinary infrastructure projects.

Huon’s work on the construction of Strathnairn Stage 2A was awarded the winner of the Civil Subdivision category. The Edinburgh Avenue Extension project, involving the extension of Edinburgh Avenue from London Circuit to Vernon Circle, won the Civil Urban Renewal award.

Canberra Airport’s Taxiway Bravo Northern Extension (TBNE) project won the Civil Other category. Bojan says that this project provides more efficient and safer aircraft movements in the form of a Code E-compliant 1.3-kilometre taxiway suitable for wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s.

“TBNE decreases the taxiway travel time, while its new state-of-the-art LED aircraft ground-lighting system replaces the outdated halogen lights. Both features improve efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint for airport operations,” says Bojan.

“It was a challenging project, built at the height of covid, but was completed ahead of time.”

Huon, 11 Wiluna Street, Fyshwick. Visit huon.net.au or call 6162 1400.

Teamwork wins best unit renovation/fit-out award

THIS year’s Master Builders award for Best Interior Renovation/Fit-out of an Apartment, Unit or Townhouse was shared between Archertec Interiors and T.O.K. Carpentry and Partitioning.

“We both entered as equal, joint entrants so we won together as a team,” says Sonja McAuliffe, director of Archertec Interiors.

“Most of the fit-out work was interior based and joinery so I spoke to T.O.K., who are very good joiners but because they also do carpentry and miscellaneous services they were perfect for the project.”

Sonja says the client was travelling frequently between Sydney and Canberra and decided to buy an apartment to use for accommodation and as a combined office.

“When I first designed it, I took on a bit more of a commercial approach, treating it like an office fit-out but then I worked out that it still had to be like a home, comfortable at the end of the day to be able to retire and unwind,” says Sonja.

Archertec Interiors, 2/59 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Call 6239 7177 or 0416 172431, or visit archertecinteriors.com.au

Prizes for a curved, sustainable kitchen

ROBYN and Gino Monteleone, partners at Select Custom Joinery, made a plywood and recycled timber curved kitchen that was recognised at the Master Builders Awards as the winner for Best Use of Material in a Residential Project.

Their efforts also saw the project take out the 2021 Judges Commendation.

“We built a different kind of kitchen made out of durable materials and the advantage of that is that they’re sustainable,” says Robyn.

The Housing Industry Association does a report every year that reveals the average kitchen gets turned over every 11 to 18 years because of poor quality, she says.

In comparison, she expects Select Custom Joinery’s award-winning kitchen to last between 50 and 100 years.

“We specialise in offering a different product to people who are looking for something more natural, more sustainable, something that has a bit of soul to it,” she says.

“Something that really feels like home.”

Select Custom Joinery, 1182 Wallaroo Road, Hall. Call 6230 9414, visit selectcustomjoinery.com.au, email mail@selectcustomjoinery.com.au, or search Select Custom Joinery on Instagram and Facebook.

Making winning an award look, well, Simpel

AUSTRALIAN construction software company, Simpel, in conjunction with Construction Control, has won the Master Builders award for its Work Health and Safety targeted risk-management system.

CEO Kurt Robinson, says “Simpel provides the digital foundations to prioritise safety and increase productivity for our clients and sub-contractors and our innovative approach sets a new benchmark for how the industry will build in the future.”

Simpel was recognised for its excellence of implementation with Canberra contractor Construction Control.

Kurt says: “The team at Construction Control adopted Simpel’s software, which delivered extensive operational benefits to Construction Control’s safety team allowing them to reallocate over 1000 hours of labour to more productive activities.”

Simpel’s software has been developed to be used on any device and easily accessible by all workers, on and offsite.

“Over 80 per cent of all tradespeople in the Canberra region are active in Simpel’s system, creating the foundations for a highly compliant and safe ecosystem,” says Kurt.

Simpel Group, 3/02 33 Allara Street, Canberra. Call 1300 858580, email info@simpel.com.au or visit projectsimpel.com

Accessible school landscape wins excellence award

The Master Builders Association landscape design and construction commercial award for excellence went to Able Landscaping, for their work on the Tirriwirri school project.

Project manager, Kiri Bell, says the school was designed for a large range of accessibility requirements, including a sports field, car park, asphalt playing courts, an accessible playground and lunch areas and an accessible and fully enclosed agricultural garden.

“We think this project was awarded due to it’s high standard of work across such a diverse scope. This project had many layers of standards to follow and challenges to overcome, yet the Tirriwirri school was delivered on time and in budget,” says Kiri

Originally founded in 1971 by Peter Morrison and Robert Campbell, Kiri says Able Landscaping has grown to become one of Canberra’s largest commercial landscapers.

“Receiving this award, on our 50th anniversary year, gives us such pride knowing that we have carried this prominent business forward with such a high standard of work, with an outstanding team of people,” says Kiri.

Able Landscaping, 22A Beltana Road, Pialligo. Call 6230 0699, email office@ablelandscaping.com.au or visit ablelandscaping.com.au

Civil engineers build prizes and plaudits

FOUNDED in 1958, Woden Contractors is one of the oldest, privately-owned civil construction companies in Australia.

Managing Director Ben Helmers says he’s immensely proud of his team picking up three Master Builders awards and a couple of judges’ commendations.

Acknowledged for its sustainable practices and excellence in producing quality roads and bridges, Ben says Woden Contractors’ work on Northbourne Avenue in partnership with TCCS was awarded the sustainability civil award for the use of alternative pavement construction.

New to the ACT, Ben says that this methodology involves using the materials “in-situ” and blending it with foamed bitumen to create a sustainable pavement product.

“Our work on Gundaroo Drive stage two was also awarded for our bridge work and construction of an arched underpass,” says Ben.

Ben says that the company’s commitment to quality, safety and sustainability was recognised through these awards.

“Our team is always trying to think of new ways to improve methodologies and come up with sustainable options and improve safety outcomes,” he says.

Woden Civil Engineering Contractors, 59 Hincksman Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 7077 or visit wodens.com.au

Boutique business wins big prize

THE best renovation/extension up to $450,000 went to MegaFlora at the Master Builders Awards for its modern extension to a heritage house.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, director of MegaFlora, says the juxtaposition worked in their favour, “the extension renovation is very modern versus the old heritage house, which is all masonry and quite traditional in style.”

He explains that “it’s quite important on a heritage job to make sure that you meet the heritage guidelines, that’s always front of mind. We knew that and it wasn’t ever an issue.”

Daniel claims that because of the bespoke work they do, they often do a lot of different things themselves.

“Sometimes it’s too intricate and too detailed for a lot of tradies to be interested in. They want to do the easier stuff that’s more straightforward.”

With only four full-time staff, including Daniel, he says MegaFlora stands out because “we’re quite small so things are quite highly crafted. We pay high attention to detail and our company always takes quite a unique approach.”

MegaFlora, 4/86 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 0418 327427, email mail@megaflora.com.au or visit megaflora.com.au

Works on century-old home take out renovation prize

“INSPIRED” renovations that complemented a century-old home in Griffith earned Natura Homes the prize for Renovation/Extension between $450,000 and $1 million at this year’s Master Builders Awards.

“Being only the third owner of this 100-year-old Canberra cottage home, the owner wished to maintain heritage period architecture, with new renovations to provide functionality and lifestyle living,” says Natura Homes manager Danny Caputo.

“The design involved a new addition consisting of a new kitchen with attic above to utilise new 35-degree roof pitch space.

“This area required an outdoor, covered deck area, with an outdoor kitchen, providing seamless transition between indoor and outdoor areas.”

To execute the client’s vision, Danny says exterior materials of the project were sourced to match and complement the existing home.

“This included reclaimed terracotta tiles with moss and Canberra red brick with mortar and joints to match the 100-year-old property,” he says.

“The connection of bricks from existing to new, in particular, the gable ends were finished to match and replicate existing front gables.”

Natura Homes, call 6110 2001 or visit naturahomes.com.au