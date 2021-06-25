More beds in hospice expansion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A $6 million expansion of Clare Holland House, funded by the Commonwealth Government and The Snow Foundation, is complete.

It provides an additional eight palliative care inpatient beds enabling palliative care for an additional 250 patients a year.

Senator for the ACT Zed Seselja said the expansion will boost palliative care services for the region as the community continues to grow and demand for palliative care increases.

“Canberrans deserve to have access to the best end-of-life care possible. We are blessed to have the dedicated and passionate staff here at Clare Holland House delivering world-class care, out of a place of genuine compassion.”

“More Australians will require palliative care as our population grows and ages, and the $4 million contribution by the Australian government to this expansion will mean more Canberrans, and people from across our region, will be able to access the care they need close to their loved ones.”