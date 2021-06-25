More beds in hospice expansion

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Clare Holland House.

A $6 million expansion of Clare Holland House, funded by the Commonwealth Government and The Snow Foundation, is complete. 

It provides an additional eight palliative care inpatient beds enabling palliative care for an additional 250 patients a year.

Senator for the ACT Zed Seselja said the expansion will boost palliative care services for the region as the community continues to grow and demand for palliative care increases.

“Canberrans deserve to have access to the best end-of-life care possible. We are blessed to have the dedicated and passionate staff here at Clare Holland House delivering world-class care, out of a place of genuine compassion.”

“More Australians will require palliative care as our population grows and ages, and the $4 million contribution by the Australian government to this expansion will mean more Canberrans, and people from across our region, will be able to access the care they need close to their loved ones.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleHistorically overshadowed Anne Brontë reclaimed in play
Next articleLiberals’ attack on flip-flopping stance calls for auditor-general
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply