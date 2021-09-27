More construction sites listed as covid affected

MORE construction sites have been added to the close contact covid exposure list in the past 24 hours.

The new close contact sites include:

7 London Circuit, Building B, Level 5, construction zone, 6.50am-4pm, September 24.

DKSN Construction Site, 21-23 Challis Street, Dickson, 6.50am-4pm, September 22, 6am-4pm, September 23, and 6am-4pm, September 24.

CORE Building Group – Mulberry Construction Site, 330 Northbourne Avenue, Dickson, 6am-4pm, September 23 and 24.

Anyone who has been at these locations during the times listed are considered close contacts and are required to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

New causal contact sites include:

Coles Supermarket Manuka, Griffith, 11am-12pm, September 24.

Cooleman Court Pharmacy, Weston, 5.35pm-6.45pm, September 23.

Gungahlin Medical and Surgical Centre (Floor 0 only) Gungahlin Village, 4.10pm-5pm, September 23.

Next Practice Deakin, 2/4 Makin Plac, Deakin. 1.45pm-2.50pm, September 21.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.