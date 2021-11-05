News location:

Canberra CityNews

More covid cases in Karabar

ANOTHER two cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Queanbeyan today (November 5).

Karabar… two new cases. Photo: Holly Treadaway

Both cases are in the Queanbeyan suburb of Karabar and are linked to known cases.

It brings the total cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) to 484 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

NSW today recorded 249 new local cases and three deaths.

 

