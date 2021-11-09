More covid cases in Karabar and Jerrabomberra

TWO new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Queanbeyan today (November 9), one in Karabar and the other in Jerrabomberra.
According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson both of the cases are currently under investigation.
It brings the total cases in SNSWLHD to 497 since the start of the current outbreak in June.
Authorities are asking people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get tested if experiencing symptoms.
NSW recorded 222 new locally acquired cases of covid in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
