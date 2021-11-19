News location:

Canberra CityNews

More covid cases in Queanbeyan

FOUR new cases of covid have been reported in Queanbeyan today (November 19), according to the Southern NSW local health district.

One case is in Queanbeyan, two are in Jerrabomberra, and one is in Karabar.

Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Photo: Holly Treadaway

One of the Jerrabomberra cases is under investigation, whilst the other cases are linked to known cases.

It brings the total number of cases in the health district to 552, since the start of the delta outbreak.

Meantime NSW recorded 216 covid cases today and another three deaths.

Over 91 per cent of people in NSW aged 16+ are now fully vaccinated.

