News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/23° | Saturday, November 6, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

More new covid cases in Jerrabomberra

THERE are two new COVID-19 cases in Jerrabomberra and one in Karabar, according to the latest report of the Southern NSW Local Health District today (November 6). All are under investigation. 

A fourth case for the district was recorded in Pambula, and is linked to a known case.

These new cases bring the the total number of people affect in the local health district to 488 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Blaze at Kingston apartment block
Breaking

Blaze at Kingston apartment block

SIX fire crews have raced to an apartment building blaze on Burke Crescent, between Kennedy Street and Leichhardt Street, Kingston.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews