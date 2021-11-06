More new covid cases in Jerrabomberra

THERE are two new COVID-19 cases in Jerrabomberra and one in Karabar, according to the latest report of the Southern NSW Local Health District today (November 6). All are under investigation.
A fourth case for the district was recorded in Pambula, and is linked to a known case.
These new cases bring the the total number of people affect in the local health district to 488 since the start of the current outbreak in June.
