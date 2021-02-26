More plans proposed for Woden interchange

Concept art of the CIT campus and new interchange.

FOLLOWING community feedback, the ACT government will consider the design of a new north/south road connection through Woden by connecting Bradley Street with Bowes Street as part of the CIT project. 

The government has also announced new bus driver layovers, which will be built on Launceston and Easty Streets to ensure there are appropriate facilities such as toilets.

The construction on the bus layovers and road upgrades is likely to commence in the coming months, with the construction of Woden’s new public transport interchange beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

It’s the first stage of a project that includes a new CIT campus. 

It will also lay the groundwork for the arrival of light rail including building the light rail station. 

A development application is open to the public for comment until March 22.

