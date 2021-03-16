More schools found at risk of lead contamination

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

Education Minister Yvette Berry.

EDUCATION Minister Yvette Berry confirmed more ACT schools have discovered potentially hazardous lead dust, however, was unable to say which schools were involved.

Shadow minister for education Jeremy Hanson has called on Ms Berry to publish the full list of schools affected by lead paint and asbestos issues, saying her response has been “slow and inadequate”.

“The growing number of ACT government schools being impacted by hazardous materials is a direct result of 20 years of neglect from the Labor-Greens government,” said Mr Hanson.

“Students and staff deserve schools that are safe. Parents should be able to send their children to school with peace of mind that they will not be exposed to hazardous substances.”

Last month Minister Berry said the ACT government had committed $114 million over the next four years to upgrade school buildings to keep them “comfortable and safe”, including the funding to accelerate the removal of hazardous materials.

She also said that in December, the government had formed an “expert panel to provide advice and guidance to fast-track the removal of hazardous materials in public schools”.

She did not respond when asked by “CityNews” why the government was unable to provide a list of the newly discovered schools affected by the lead.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra MP speaks out for action inside Labor Party
Next articleEight Canberrans to remain in quarantine longer than 14 days
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply