More schools found at risk of lead contamination

EDUCATION Minister Yvette Berry confirmed more ACT schools have discovered potentially hazardous lead dust, however, was unable to say which schools were involved.

Shadow minister for education Jeremy Hanson has called on Ms Berry to publish the full list of schools affected by lead paint and asbestos issues, saying her response has been “slow and inadequate”.

“The growing number of ACT government schools being impacted by hazardous materials is a direct result of 20 years of neglect from the Labor-Greens government,” said Mr Hanson.

“Students and staff deserve schools that are safe. Parents should be able to send their children to school with peace of mind that they will not be exposed to hazardous substances.”

Last month Minister Berry said the ACT government had committed $114 million over the next four years to upgrade school buildings to keep them “comfortable and safe”, including the funding to accelerate the removal of hazardous materials.

She also said that in December, the government had formed an “expert panel to provide advice and guidance to fast-track the removal of hazardous materials in public schools”.

She did not respond when asked by “CityNews” why the government was unable to provide a list of the newly discovered schools affected by the lead.