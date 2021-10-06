Motion calls for better investment in health system

A MOTION will be brought to the ACT Legislative Assembly today (October 7) calling on the ACT government to address underinvestment in the health system.

The motion, led Canberra Liberals deputy leader and shadow minister for health Guilia Jones, calls on the ACT government to commit to funding the Canberra Hospital rebuild and to develop a plan to support frontline healthcare workers.

Ms Jones says Canberra has had the “worst” health system in the country in recent years, including the longest wait times, the highest rates of workplace bullying, and the lowest percentage of patients seen in a clinically appropriate timeframe in the emergency department.

“In normal circumstances that would be unacceptable, but in a global pandemic context it’s playing with the lives of Canberrans,” Mrs Jones says.

“For nearly 10 years and three territory elections the Labor Party has promised to improve the health system, but they’ve broken that promise time and time again.”

The motion will ask the government to develop a workforce strategy to ensure the territory has enough nurses, doctors, and frontline workers to meet the demand of a rapidly growing population.

“We need a long-term health plan that will cater to the growing population over the next 10 years and beyond,” says Mrs Jones.

“Canberrans want a forward thinking government that can plan for the future, not a government that allows patients to be treated in hallways because the system is under such stress.”

In bringing the motion forward, Mrs Jones says the ACT government has failed the ACT health system.

“In January this year, the health minister committed to having 70 per cent of presentations at the Emergency Department seen within clinically appropriate timeframes,” Mrs Jones says.

“That time is now, but yesterday’s budget revealed only 46 per cent of Emergency Department presentations were seen on time.

“After 20 years of Labor-Greens government there is no one left to blame – they must take responsibility, invest in the health system, and plan for the future.”

