Motion calls for free parking and public transport

THE ACT Opposition is calling for Canberra’s parking and public transport to be free on evenings and on weekends over the summer, in an effort to get people back to the city and into town centres.

The Canberra Liberal’s spokesperson for business and economic development Leanne Castley will move a in the Assembly today (November 11) to make ACT government car parks free after 6pm, and on weekends in town centres until March 2022, and for public transport to be free over the same period.

Ms Castley says the move would encourage people back to the city and town centres, as businesses try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Canberra’s economic recovery relies on businesses being able to operate, but also on getting people through the door and spending,” Ms Castley said.

“Now that the ACT has reached 95 per cent of our population fully vaccinated, the Canberra Liberals want to get people back to our town centres and back to spending money with local business to stimulate our economy.”

In moving her motion, Ms Castley will point to recent data showing that restaurants, cafes and shopping centres saw 40 per cent reductions in local traffic during lockdown.

“This initiative alone won’t solve the issues businesses are facing after nine weeks of lockdown and as a result of ongoing restrictions, but it will encourage more people spending with local hospitality and retail businesses,” Ms Castley said.