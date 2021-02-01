Motorcyclist dies in Belconnen crash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 47-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident in Belconnen this evening (February 1). He is the ACT’s second road fatality for the year.

About 5.15pm emergency services were called to Hennessy Street following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.

Police say members of the public and ambulance paramedics assisted the man before he was taken to hospital. He died a short time later.

The Major Collision Team is investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or information that could assist police should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.