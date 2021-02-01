Motorcyclist dies in Belconnen crash

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 47-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident in Belconnen this evening (February 1). He is the ACT’s second road fatality for the year. 

About 5.15pm emergency services were called to Hennessy Street following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorbike.

Police say members of the public and ambulance paramedics assisted the man before he was taken to hospital. He died a short time later.

The Major Collision Team is investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or information that could assist police should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBureau warns of heavy rain and damaging winds
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply